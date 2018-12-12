Last night, the Arrowverse crossover event Elseworlds came to an end, and it concluded with a tease of another threat yet to come to the comic book universe shared by Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The crossover event spanning the Arrowverse in the fall of 2019 will adapt the iconic comic book event series Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Get the details on the Crisis on Infinite Earths TV crossover event below.

Here’s how the Elseworlds crossover event ended last night and teased what’s to come:

During Elseworlds over the past week, a character known as The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who chronicles the events of the various versions of the DC Comics universe, warned Arrow (Stephen Amell), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) about an impending crisis. Many fans had already assumed this storyline would come to fruition in the Arrowverse, and this moment only solidified their theories. But what is Crisis on Infinite Earths?

DC Comics published Crisis on Infinite Earths as a 12-issue maxiseries from April 1985 to March 1986, written by Marv Wolfman and pencilled by George Pérez. During the event, a villain known as The Anti-Monitor (the evil counterpart of The Monitor) starts to destroy the various versions of Earth that make up the DC Comics universes. This results in a call to action for many of the major DC superheroes, including Superman, Supergirl and The Flash, though the latter two characters ended up dying in the battle in two of the most iconic moments in DC Comics history.

This won’t come as a surprise to Arrowverse fans, because The Flash series has been teasing the death of Barry Allen for several seasons by way of a Back to the Future-esque newspaper headline that constantly teases the disappearance of The Flash at some point. Furthermore, Supergirl also featured a similar tease back in the second season, with an image that showed Superman holding his dead Kryptonian cousin in his arms.

Now that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) has been brought into the Arrowverse in a significant way, along with The Monitor, the stage is set for Crisis on Infinite Earths to play out as it did in the comics. However, one has to wonder if the Arrowverse will bring characters like Green Lantern and Superboy into the equation next season, since both of those characters play an integral part in Crisis on Infinite Earths. And will the new Batwoman (Ruby Rose) be a bigger part of the proceedings now too? Only time will time.

This is a big storyline for the Arrowverse to tackle, and with such high stakes in play, one has to wonder if they’ll use this storyline to end one of the shows in 2019. Maybe they’ll even do a switcheroo and have Arrow be one of the characters who dies. After all, he’ll be coming up on his eighth season at The CW, and it might be time for Oliver Queen to hang up his quiver.