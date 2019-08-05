DC Comics fans have long argued over who is the best Batman. The kids these days think Christian Bale is the ultimate Dark Knight, but plenty will argue that Michael Keaton is the definitive version of the Caped Crusader. But there’s an even more passionate group of fans who think Kevin Conroy, the voice of the world’s greatest detective on Batman: The Animated Series, is the best Batman. Now, the actor is about to join the ranks of the live-action Batman actors too.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, The CW announced that Kevin Conroy would be playing Batman yet again in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event coming to the Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and the new Batwoman series starring Ruby Rose. Well, Kevin Conroy probably won’t be suiting up as The Dark Knight exactly, but he will be playing an older version of Bruce Wayne. Find out more below.

DC Comics published Crisis on Infinite Earths as a 12-issue maxiseries from April 1985 to March 1986. Written by Marv Wolfman and pencilled by George Pérez, the event saw a villain known as The Anti-Monitor (the evil counterpart of The Monitor) start to destroy the various versions of Earth that make up the DC Comics universes. This results in a call to action for many of the major DC superheroes, including Superman, Supergirl, and The Flash – though the latter two characters ended up dying in the battle in two of the most iconic moments in DC Comics history.

The crossover won’t play out exactly as it did in the comics since some of the key characters don’t exist in the Arrowverse. But with the promise of Brandon Routh playing a Kingdom Come version of Superman and now Kevin Conroy as an aged Bruce Wayne, it’s clear we’re going to get a glimpse into the other Earths that exist in the DC Comics universe. Could there be more exciting cameos coming down the road too? If we’re getting an old Bruce Wayne, does that mean Batman Beyond has a chance of appearing in live-action form? There are so many possibilities!

Crisis on Infinite Earths was teased as the next crossover event after last year’s big crossover concluded in December. This year, the crossover event will span even more shows as a five-part event unfolds for Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and the forthcoming inaugural season of Batwoman starring Ruby Rose. Since the latter is a midseason debut, the crossover event will begin in December with Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, and won’t finish until early in 2020 with the fifth season premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and series premiere of Batwoman. Here’s the schedule of crossover episodes:

Supergirl – Sunday, December 8, 2019 (8pm ET/PT)

Batwoman – Monday, December 9, 2019 (8pm ET/PT)

The Flash – Tuesday, December 10, 2019 (8pm ET/PT)

Arrow – Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (8pm ET/PT)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (9pm ET/PT)

It was also confirmed that The CW’s standalone DC Comics series Black Lightning would finally be entering the Arrowverse for the first time in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Since this is the final season for Arrow, it sounds like The CW is going all-out for this crossover event. But just because they’re going big for this crossover doesn’t mean they have any intention of ending the other DC Comics TV shows anytime soon, so don’t worry. There will still be an Arrowverse even after Arrow is done.