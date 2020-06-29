When Split arrived in 2016, audiences were blown away by one of M.Night Shyamalan‘s biggest surprise endings yet. The thriller starring James McCavoy as a kidnapper with dissociative identity disorder was revealed to exist within the same universe as Unbreakable, the gritty superhero drama starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Both of the movies came to a head last year in the questionable Glass, concluding what is known as the Eastrail 177 Trilogy. And now you can get the soundtracks to all three films on vinyl.

Waxwork Records has released a box set of the scores for Unbreakable, Split, and Glass on vinyl.

The 6xLP box set gives the scores of James Newton Howard and West Dylan Thordson an exclusive colored 180 gram vinyl double LP. Each comes with an art print and the vinyl is housed in a heavyweight, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating.

But it’s the high-quality, case-wrapped collectors’ box that makes this release truly special. The box and the individual albums feature pencil illustrations and inks by Marvel and Boom! Studios comic book artist Jonas Scharf, as well as colors created by Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse comics artist Dennis Calero.

The Unbreakable, Split, and Glass vinyl box set costs $115 and is available for order at Waxworks Records now.

For those of you who may not be keen on all of the films in M. Night Shyamalan’s Eastrail 177 Trilogy, you can also buy the score of your choice individually on vinyl. While the art is the same on all the albums, the colors are different from the box set. You can buy them for $35 each right now.