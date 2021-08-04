It’s morphin’ time for everyone’s favorite teenage turtles with the new Power Rangers X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lightning Collection figures. That’s right, they’re the Mighty Morphin’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Power Rangers! That’s a mouthful.

Cowabunga, It’s Morphin’ Time

At this point it’s pretty clear that I love crossovers, and this hit of ’90s nostalgia is no different. These Lightning Collection figures come in three sets, each with two figures and a bundle of accessories. Hasbro has been releasing the details about each set of figures day by day this week, and it’s likely we’ll see more figures added this week.

One set features Michelangelo as the Yellow Ranger and reporter April O’Neil as the Pink Ranger, another features Donatello as the Black Ranger and Leonardo as the Blue Ranger, and the third features Raphael as the Red Ranger and Tommy (you know, the Green Ranger) as a foot soldier for Shredder. (Tommy appears to be working for the villain in Boom! Comics Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic from 2019, upon which the figures are based.) I’m curious to see if Hasbro will release a Green Ranger version of Shredder, as the villain manages to get his hands on the Morpher in the comics.

All six figures come with premium paint and decorative details inspired by the Boom! Comics crossover miniseries, featuring more than 20 points of articulation in each figure for maximum poseability. The Michelangelo and April set includes alternate masked and unmasked heads, TV news equipment, and ninja swords. The Donatello and Leonardo set also features masked and unmasked heads, and includes energy blasts, swords, and an axe. The Raphael and Tommy set features the dual heads, ninja gear, and energy blasts. All toys are suggested for fans ages 4 and up.

Helmeted Heroes in a Half Shell

These two-packs retail at $52.99 and are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth, with plans to ship in November. If you just can’t wait to have this kind of crossover goodness in your life, you can always pick up the comic miniseries the figures were based on. The five-issue collection comes in a single graphic novel and tells the story of the Power Rangers and the Ninja Turtles teaming up to save the day.

The synopsis of the comic reads:

The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find their missing teammate Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! But the Rangers must also deal with another unexpected (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?!