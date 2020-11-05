Ghostbusters: Afterlife won’t be arriving in theaters until next summer – following two delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic – but LEGO couldn’t wait to release a huge playset for the Ghostbusters franchise’s signature vehicle.

A new LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set was revealed today, and it’s the biggest building brick version of the signature vehicle so far. Built on the same scale as the massive LEGO Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman movie, this new LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 is inspired by its appearance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and it even includes some new details such as the gunner seat, a remote-controlled ghost trap, and a whole lot of rust.

New LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Even though this hasn’t been branded as an Ultimate Collector’s Series LEGO set, the size and design of this LEGO Creator Expert set is right on par with those geared towards older LEGO fans. Comprised of 2,352 pieces, this isn’t a set built for minifigures like the previously released, now retired LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set. It’s big enough that there are details for the engine under the hood of the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance, a Technic gear system was employed for the vehicle’s wheels, and it includes stickers that add a lot of rust to the customized vehicle.

Along with the vehicle itself, there are some cool new details, including a small LEGO version of the Remote Trap Vehicle we learned about awhile back. It’s a remote controlled ghost trap, and as you can see in the photos above, it actually releases from the back of the Ecto-1, which is a new detail we hadn’t yet heard about. There’s also the pop-out gunner seat that we’ve seen in action in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, and even a tiny buildable bag of Stay Puft Marshallows (via The Brothers Brick).

The LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 measures 8-inches high, 18-inches long, and 6-inches wide, and because it’s so big, it will cost you $199.99 when it is released on The LEGO Shop on November 15, 2020. If you’d like a detailed look at this new set, The Brothers Brick has an extensive breakdown of the building process and all the cool features.