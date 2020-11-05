Cool Stuff: New ‘Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 LEGO Set is Much Bigger (and Rustier) Than Previous Versions
Posted on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Ghostbusters: Afterlife won’t be arriving in theaters until next summer – following two delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic – but LEGO couldn’t wait to release a huge playset for the Ghostbusters franchise’s signature vehicle.
A new LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set was revealed today, and it’s the biggest building brick version of the signature vehicle so far. Built on the same scale as the massive LEGO Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman movie, this new LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 is inspired by its appearance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and it even includes some new details such as the gunner seat, a remote-controlled ghost trap, and a whole lot of rust.
New LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1
Even though this hasn’t been branded as an Ultimate Collector’s Series LEGO set, the size and design of this LEGO Creator Expert set is right on par with those geared towards older LEGO fans. Comprised of 2,352 pieces, this isn’t a set built for minifigures like the previously released, now retired LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set. It’s big enough that there are details for the engine under the hood of the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance, a Technic gear system was employed for the vehicle’s wheels, and it includes stickers that add a lot of rust to the customized vehicle.
Along with the vehicle itself, there are some cool new details, including a small LEGO version of the Remote Trap Vehicle we learned about awhile back. It’s a remote controlled ghost trap, and as you can see in the photos above, it actually releases from the back of the Ecto-1, which is a new detail we hadn’t yet heard about. There’s also the pop-out gunner seat that we’ve seen in action in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, and even a tiny buildable bag of Stay Puft Marshallows (via The Brothers Brick).
The LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 measures 8-inches high, 18-inches long, and 6-inches wide, and because it’s so big, it will cost you $199.99 when it is released on The LEGO Shop on November 15, 2020. If you’d like a detailed look at this new set, The Brothers Brick has an extensive breakdown of the building process and all the cool features.
- This is the ultimate ECTO-1 building kit for fans of LEGO® bricks and Ghostbusters™ looking to build their next model car or simply relax with an immersive hands-on hobby project.
- This is no Ghostbusters™ toy. It’s a car kit for adults with working steering, trapdoor with ghost trap, an extending gunner seat, plus a moving ghost sniffer and other paranormal detection equipment.
- Are you all about the details? With pieces like a curved windshield, modular steering wheel and brick with Ghostbusters™ deco, this authentically detailed set will look great in your home or office.
- Ideal for Ghostbusters™ fans and LEGO® lovers alike, this ECTO-1 model car gives hours of enjoyment and a building experience that will appeal to adults. It makes a great gift for anyone who’d love a model car to build.
- Measuring over 8” (22.5cm) high, 18” (47cm) long and 6” (16.5cm) wide, ECTO-1 is packed with authentic details that you’ll be proud to display.
- You don’t need batteries to enjoy this buildable model – it’s powered by pure ectoplasm (only joking).
- As well as a step-by-step guide to building the model, the coffee table-style instructions include design details and the story of ECTO-1 (English language only. Download other languages at LEGO.com/ecto-1-book).
- Part of a series of inspiring LEGO® building sets designed for LEGO building fans, and hobbyists who love beautiful design and elegant architecture.
- LEGO® building bricks meet the highest industry standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time – it’s been that way since 1958.
- LEGO® bricks and pieces are rigorously tested to ensure that every building set meets the highest safety and quality standards, so you can be sure that this souvenir model is as robust as it is beautiful.