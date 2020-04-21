The coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife from the previously set July release date this summer to a spring release in 2021. However, since there were already merchandise plans in place for the upcoming sequel to the original Ghostbusters franchise, an interesting little detail about one of the ghostbusting gadgets has come to light by way of a Hallmark Keepsake Christmas ornament originally intended to be released this year.

The following ornament has been revealed by Hallmark, even though it won’t be available for order until July of 2021:

Upon first inspection, this just looks like a cool ornament bringing the rusted version of the Ghostbusters signature Ecto-1 to your Christmas tree. Aside from the rust accents, the ornament is exactly the same as the pristine version of the vehicle that was released by Hallmark before. But let’s take a closer look at the mini-ornament that comes with it. Enhance!

That little mini-ornament is a standard Ghostbusters ghost trap that has been turned into a remote-controlled car. The ornament’s description refers to it as an RTV (a Remote Trap Vehicle). That’s an interesting new touch to the classic ghostbusting gadget, making it much more mobile than the standard ghost trap. The original version of the trap always had wheels on the bottom, but this addition allows for the trap to maneuver fast and allows for remote containment.

This is most likely an innovation that one of the kids at the center of Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes up with. Then again, there’s a chance this is something that Egon Spengler was tinkering with before he passed away, leaving his farmhouse and all its Ghostbusters secrets to his estranged daughter (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace).

This remote-controlled trap isn’t the only innovation being brought to the Ghostbusters gear. Don’t forget that the first trailer for the movie revealed the gunner seat inside the Ecto-1, something that was never utilized in the original franchise, but looks pretty handy for paranormal chases.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now slated to hit theaters next spring on March 5, 2021.