In case you didn’t hear, NECA owner Joel Weinshanker (who is also the controlling owner of Graceland and a partner in Elvis Presley Enterprises) save Loot Crate from bankruptcy, and they’re revamping the pop culture memorabilia subscription box service. Not only are they looking to offer better merchandise in new Loot Crates, but the first offerings out of the gate are actually crowdfunded campaigns that will include exclusive NECA figures inspired by the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from 1990 and the horror comedy classic Gremlins. Find out how to get them below.

While previous Loot Crates were full of random pieces of memorabilia related to various sects of films, TV shows and video games, NECA’s first new Loot Crates are putting the focus on exclusive figures that you won’t be able to get anywhere else.

NECA TMNT 30th Anniversary Crate

NECA has already been delivering some outstanding action figures inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and if enough people sign up for the new 30th anniversary crate, one more will be added to the mix. Here’s the official description of the box:

Cowabunga! 30 years ago, the heroes in a half shell took the world by storm with 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and we’re celebrating with an exclusive assortment of limited edition TMNT gear! The crate includes an exclusive “Spirit of Splinter” action figure not available anywhere else! It stands over 6” tall and is fully poseable with special iridescent paint applications, cloth robe, and LED campfire base to recreate one of the film’s most iconic scenes. “I am proud of you, my sons. Tonight you have learned the final and greatest truth of the ninja…” What else? An epic assortment of other TMNT movie collectibles & accessories. Plus… no anchovies. And we mean NO anchovies. You find anchovies in this thing and someone’s in big trouble, okay?

In order for this figure to be made, NECA needs 3,000 customers to sign up for this crate by 1:59am PT. The crate will cost $49.99, but you won’t be charged until the campaign is over, and only if it reaches the full backer goal. Sign up right here.

NECA Gremlins “Dress Up & Play” Figure

Okay, so maybe you’re not into mutant superheroes. What about mutant monsters who ruin Christmas? The second Loot Crate from NECA will add a new Gremlin to their growing assembly of light-fearing monsters. There have already been a couple versions of these Gremlins released, and there are some Christmas-inspired monsters coming soon too. But this new figure and accessory set will allow you to create some of the more goofy Gremlins from the original movie.

As you can see, this Gremlins figure will come with two new outfits: the “flasher” raincoat with tiny buttons and waist belt and a “Flashdancer” outfit with a sweatshirt and legwarmers. But that’s not all. There’s also a poker chip pile, bow tie, visor, mallet, hand puppet, fedora, sunglasses, frosty beer mug, cigarettes, and playing cards. It’s the perfect Gremlin to help recreate the chaotic bar scene from the movie.

Just like the Splinter figure, NECA needs 3,000 customers to sign up for this crate by 1:59am PT. The crate will cost $49.99, but you won’t be charged until the campaign is over, and only if it reaches the full backer goal. Sign up right here.

It’s not clear when these figures will ship, but hopefully they each meet their backing goal. We’re certainly interested in seeing what else gets offered through these new NECA Loot Crates, and we’ll keep you posted whenever something worthwhile pops up.