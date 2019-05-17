NECA has already released a handful of outstanding action figures from Gremlins. Not only did they release ultimate versions of both Gizmo and two versions of the generic transformed monster gremlins, but they also released a new version of Stripe. They all come with a bunch of accessories to recreate scenes from the movies, and now two more are coming this fall that will make the perfect decorations for Christmas. NECA is releasing Christmas caroling Gremlins action figures with awesome accessories.

Christmas Caroling Gremlins Action Figures

This is a two-pack of Gremlins action figures that come with sheet music, gingerbread cookies, candy, and winter outfits for the figures, including earmuffs, a hat, and scarf. It will be released in September, giving you plenty of time to get your hands on them before it’s time to decorate for Christmas.

Here’s the official description of the Christmas caroling Gremlins action figures

Celebrate the winter holidays with an action figure 2-pack from the original 1984 #Gremlins movie! Any fan of the Gremlins movies knows the rules: keep them out of sunlight, don’t get them wet, and never feed them after midnight. Fail, and you’ll be faced with some pretty sketchy characters, like these highly suspicious Christmas carolers. These 7” scale figures (approximately 6” tall) feature over 25 points of articulation, including ears and jaw. For the task of distracting Mrs. Deagle while a companion makes some “modifications” to her stair lift, they’re dressed for the winter weather, and come with sheet music, candy, and gingerbread cookies.

However, what’s interesting is this photo that NECA released of the Christmas caroling Gremlins action figures:

It looks like there’s either an extra accessories pack that will allow you to make a larger Christmas caroling group of gremlins or maybe another two-pack that comes with completely different sets of winter clothing. Either one would be awesome. Plus, it would be nice if they released a figure that came with the pod from which the gremlins hatch. Or maybe one with a trenchcoat. There are so many other accessories these figures need.