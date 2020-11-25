Marvel movies bring plenty of action and superheroics to the table, but there are also plenty of moving and even cute moments throughout the legacy of movies based on Marvel Comics. In fact, two lovely moments from Big Hero 6 and Avengers: Endgame will be be given the Funko POP treatment to bring a little sentimentality to your collectible shelf.

Check out the big Hero 6 and Avengers: Endgame Funko POPs below.

Morgan and Tony Stark Funko POPs

First up, inspired by Tony Stark and his adorable daughter Morgan, there’s a Funko POP two-pack that will be available exclusively from Pop In a Box at 9:00 A.M. PT on November 27.

The pack comes with Morgan Stark wearing her mother’s Rescue helmet and a toy Iron Man gauntlet, with a half-lit Iron Man helmet sitting next to her. Then there’s the hologram version of Tony Stark saying farewell as he sits backwards on a chair. It’s two lovely little moments brought to life as a Funko POP set, and both of them glow in the dark.

Baymax with Mochi

Speaking of cute, it doesn’t get much better than the helpful, pudgy robot Baymax from Big Hero 6 sitting with his “hairy baby,” better known as Mochi the cat. Just look how happy both Baymax and Mochi are!

This one is a BoxLunch exclusive, and there will also be a glow in the dark chase variant available too, so hopefully that means it won’t bet too hard to get the regular version. It’s not clear when this one will be available, but it’s “coming soon” according to the official Funko Twitter.