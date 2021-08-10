When it comes to sharks that walk and talk on land with very little intelligence, King Shark is simply the best. Recruited into Task Force X in the DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad, the beefy boy named Nanaue is one of the toughest members on the team, even if he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. He’s also perpetually hungry and has taken a liking to human flesh, so he’s always looking for nom noms. Thankfully, he’s found some in a new statue that’s available for pre-order from Iron Studios.

The Suicide Squad – King Shark Statue

Here’s the official product description for the 1/10 scale King Shark statue from Iron Studios:

In the film The Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn, as well as in the comic book, King Shark is selected and recruited by Amanda Waller, the ambivalent director of the Suicide Squad’s deadly missions. He is sent on a mission to the South American island nation of Corto Maltese, where they must destroy a prison and a laboratory that holds political prisoners and secret experiments. The Squad is a task force of convicted villains who work for the government in exchange for favors or reduced sentences. Depicted in CGI, Nanaue received the voice of legendary actor Sylvester Stallone. The corpulent creature, wearing only a pair of shorts, opens its deadly mouth, showing dozens of sharp triangular teeth, to enjoy a peculiar and bizarre snack. Ignoring the wounds and scars spread across his thick blue-gray skin, apparently relaxed, he is always ready and willing to satiate his constant and ravenous appetite.

The King Shark statue is hand-painted and made of polystone, and it’s only the first in a battle diorama statue line that will likely be bringing many more members to the collection. We doubt that all the members of the team will be given this treatment, but we’re guessing that everyone who made it to Jotunheim to take on Starro the Conqueror will be part of the roster. So start your collection by pre-ordering this King Shark statue for $169.99, and get ready to spend more for the entire collection.