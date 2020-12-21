Now that the second season of The Mandalorian is over, it appears that Mando Mondays will be coming to an end for a little while. But Hasbro is going out with a bang by revealing two new role-playing items that will get fans ready for the return of cosplaying at conventions next year.

Today, Hasbro has revealed the official Force FX Elite Darksaber, as wielded by Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. Plus, Boba Fett fans can get their hands on the newly repainted version of the bounty hunter’s helmet, as seen towards the end of the second season of the Star Wars series. Check out both of the new items below!

The Mandalorian Force FX Elite Darksaber

Joining the line of high quality, electronic lightsaber prop replicas from Hasbro we have the official Darksaber. Featuring authentic sound effects for powering up and down, a motion sensor-controlled hum, and battle clash effects, the collectible brings the power of the iconic weapon of Mandalore into your hands. Just don’t let Bo-Katan see you with it.

The lighting effects also replicate the unique look of the Darksaber’s blade, including progressive ignition, battle clash effect, molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and a white LED blade edge. Aside from the unique look of the blade, what also sets this weapon apart from the other lightsabers is that it comes with a rechargeable Li-ion battery that you power up with a USB charging cable that’s included in the box.

The Mandalorian Force FX Elite Darksaber will be available for pre-order at GameStop today starting at 4:00 P.M. ET.

The Mandalorian Repainted Boba Fett Helmet

Now that Boba Fett is getting his own series, you’re going to need a new helmet that’s been touched up by the bounty hunter now that he’s gotten his armor back. The premium “re-armored” electronic helmet comes with interior padding, adjustable fit, electronic lights, and a drop-down rangefinder.

Though the helmet has been repainted after being reclaimed by Boba Fett, it’s not made to be in perfect condition. It still has some scuff marks and and battle damage, and it looks like the paint isn’t necessarily a professional job. But we don’t want Boba Fett looking too neat, do we?

You can pre-order the repainted Boba Fett helmet at Amazon today starting at 4:00 P.M. ET.