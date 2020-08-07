Nearly every week of 2020 has been terrible. So even though Christmas is still five months away, maybe we should start celebrating early with some holiday cheer, courtesy of Hallmark’s Keepsake Ornament collection.

So far we’ve seen some of the new ornaments for the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises, but what would a Christmas tree without some ornaments inspired by or favorite Christmas movies? Below, we’ve got a look at Hallmark’s new ornaments from Elf, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Hallmark Christmas Movie Ornaments

Elf

Somehow the modern Christmas classic Elf hasn’t been tapped much for Hallmark’s ornament collection. This year we’re getting a stylized, animated version of Buddy the Elf with his pal the narwhal. Plus, the stop-motion animated Leon the Snowman gets his own ornament too.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Every year brings at least one new ornament inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and this year we’re getting two. We’ve got Clark Griswold with a chainsaw and a Jason-like hockey mask flipped up on his head. If you don’t know where to put it, bend over and I’ll show you.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas Vacation with Cousin Eddie, so his classy RV is getting an ornament, but it’s decked out with Christmas decorations, including the reindeer with Santa Claus and his sleigh on top.

A Christmas Story

One of the most popular scenes from this classic Midwest holiday movie is finally getting turned into a Hallmark ornament. It’s the moment when poor Flick gets his tongue stuck to an icy pole on the school playground. The shocked look on Ralphie’s face says it all. Maybe you can put a firefighter right next to this one so Flick doesn’t have to suffer so much.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Other than Star Wars, perhaps the movie with the biggest collection of ornaments is The Nightmare Before Christmas. With a wide array of different characters, there are plenty of possibilities for ornaments, and a handful of new ones arrive this year.

We’ve got Jack Skellington standing near Zero’s graveyard dog house, Sally standing charmingly on a similarly designed base, the Undersea Gal that looks like a female Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Sandy Claws himself.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Finally, the classic Dr. Seuss tale gets a new Hallmark ornament inspired by the beloved book. However, even though this ornament takes cues from the book, it’s a musical ornament that plays a version of the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

***

All of these ornaments (with the exception of a couple) are available right now at Hallmark’s online shop and in Hallmark stores. It’s never too early to get ready for Christmas.