Sure, it’s only April, but at this point, thinking about Christmas feels like a nice escape from the hellish reality that is the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Right on schedule, Hallmark has announced the new line of Star Wars Christmas ornaments that will be available for order throughout this year. The line-up includes the first Christmas ornaments from The Mandalorian, new ornaments for both A New Hope and The Force Awakens, and a handful of Empire Strikes Back additions for the film’s 40th anniversary this year. Check out all the 2020 Star Wars Hallmark Christmas ornaments below.

The Mandalorian

Since Lucasfilm didn’t want to spoil anything last year when it came to the merchandise for The Mandalorian, this year is when we’ll get ornaments for both the Disney+ series bounty hunter and the asset officially known as The Child and affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda. This is exactly the ornament that fans wanted to see for Baby Yoda, complete with this floating bassinet. Meanwhile, Mando looks good with a pistol drawn and a cape blowing in the wind.

The Mandalorian ornaments will be available for order and in Hallmark stores on October 3.

A New Hope

The original Star Wars movie gets two new additions to the Hallmark line-up. The first takes a scene from the movie where Darth Vader shows the power of the Force by choking Admiral Motti while finding his lack of faith disturbing. It’s exactly the kind of festive scene you want to display on your Christmas tree for all the kids to see.

On the more fun side, there’s an ornament of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing pilot helmet, and it plays some of his most iconic lines from the cockpit during the Death Star trench run. We just wish it didn’t have that weird black piece underneath it.

The Lack of Faith ornament will be on sale starting July 11 while Luke’s X-wing helmet arrives on October 3.

The Empire Strikes Back

In honor of the 40th anniversary of one of the greatest sequels of all-time, Hallmark is releasing three new ornaments inspired by The Empire Strikes Back. The first takes the iconic Imperial vehicle known as the AT-AT and turns it into a metal keepsake ornament, capturing the commanding power of the armored transport walker. It will be available for order on Star Wars Day, May 4.

On top of that, Luke Skywalker’s X-wing is getting yet another Hallmark ornament, but this time it’s the moss-covered version of the vehicle with murky greenery all over it after Yoda raises it out of the swamps of Dagobah with the Force. You can order it starting on July 11.

Finally, a more unique Star Wars ornament will arrive inspired by a famous photo from the set of The Empire Strikes Back. It features Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia being held up in the air in one arm by Peter Mayhew as Chewbabba. Not only is it a great anniversary ornament for the movie, but it commemorates the late stars who brought those characters to life so many years ago. It goes on sale on October 3.

The Force Awakens

Finally, Hallmark is giving us yet another version of BB-8, the droid who is perfectly shaped to be a Christmas ornament. However, this one actually seems worth buying because it has the droid’s little arm coming out to give a flaming thumbs up to Finn from The Force Awakens. You can get the little guy starting on July 11.

Get a look at the rest of the 2020 Star Wars Hallmark Christmas ornaments over here.

***

Stay tuned for more of the latest ornaments coming to the Hallmark Keepsake line-up later this year, including some inspired by your favorite movies and TV shows.