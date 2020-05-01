Last year, Hallmark expanded their Keepsake Ornament collection with a new line of Harry Potter ornaments featuring interactive light and sound elements. The original line-up included the young trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, as well as a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry tree topper. Now the collection is expanding with the addition of headmaster Albus Dumbledore and groundskeepers Rubeus Hagrid, as well as the half-giant’s hut, and more.

Hallmark Harry Potter Christmas Ornaments

First up, Albus Dumbledore and Rubeus Hagrid are the two new additions to the lights and sound collection. When you connect these ornaments to the rest of the collection, you get an amazing display of light and sound inspired by the Harry Potter film franchise, featuring dialogue from the movie between all the characters on your tree.

You’ll need Hallmark’s Keepsake Power Cord to make them interact with each other, and each ornament will cost you $29.99. Dumbledore arrives in stores first on July 11 while Hagrid will follow this fall on October 3.

Meanwhile, the collection of buildings from the wizarding world of Harry Potter continues to grow in the Hallmark line. This year it’s Hagrid’s hut on the grounds of Hogwarts that can be added to your tree. You can even stick a standard Christmas tree light into a hole in the bottom to give the hut a warm glow from the inside. Hagrid’s Hut will be available for $24.99 on July 11.

2020 marks the third year that Hallmark is turning the covers of the Harry Potter books into 3D ornaments. This time it’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban soaring in with Harry, Hermione and Buckbreak flying out of the cover. It costs $17.99 and arrives on October 3.

Finally, add even more magic to your Christmas tree with this new light-up tree skirt that features fiber-optic lights illuminating the scene of Hedwig leaving the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, soaring across a starry night’s sky with an acceptance letter clutched in her talons. You’ll also see the house names of Hogwarts repeated around the border. It’s a bit pricey at $99.99, but it will be available for purchase on October 3.