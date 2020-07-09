This year marks the 30th anniversary of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. You can celebrate by checking it out on HBO Max right now, or if you’d rather show your love for the comic book adaptation on the walls of your home, Bottleneck Gallery has you covered.

The artist known as Florey is releasing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles poster print celebrating the 1990 movie. One gives the franchise the perfect green glow, and the other celebrates the individual heroes themselves with the colors of the masks worn by Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Check them out below.

Florey Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Poster

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Florey

Screen print with glow-in-the-dark layer

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

$50

Florey’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles poster uses the rooftop fight from the finale of the movie where the turtles are facing off against the Foot Clan. It would be nice if Shredder was also included somehow, but even so, this is still a great piece. It even uses the cheesy tagline from the original movie poster, “Hey dude, this is no cartoon.” However, I’m not sure why they put it in quotes. Who is saying that? One of the turtles? Do they know they were once a cartoon?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Variant by Florey

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered editions of 35

Blue / Red / Purple / Orange

$60

Colors shipped at random!

There’s also this variant above, where the title will be printed on blue, red, purple, or orange, representing the colored masks worn by the turtles. Unfortunately, you won’t get to pick the color you get, because they’ll be shipped at random. But if you’re in a poster collecting community, perhaps you can work out a trade.

Both versions of the Florey Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles poster are on sale now at Bottleneck Gallery. The regular version is a time edition that will be available for purchase until Sunday, July 12 at 11:59 P.M. EST. Meanwhile, the alternately colored variant comes in hand numbered editions of 35 for each color, so act fast!