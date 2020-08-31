As if there wasn’t already a plethora of The Mandalorian merchandise out there, Gentle Giant is giving Baby Yoda another collectible that can adorn your shelf. This time, it’s what might be the most meme-worthy moment from the entire first season, where Baby Yoda innocently stands as he sips some bone broth from a tiny bowl (which may actually be a cup).

Check out the new Gentle Giant Baby Yoda statue below.

Gentle Giant Baby Yoda Statue

The new Gentle Giant Baby Yoda statue isn’t quite life-size, but it’s a 1/2 scale statue that stands around 8-inches tall on a ground-themed base. He stands with a blank expression, just as he does in the scene where he watches The Mandalorian and Cara Dune have a little brawl where they both end up on the ground.

If you’d like to get your hands on the Gentle Giant Baby Yoda statue, you can either get it as a Premier Guild Member, or you can just head over the BoxLunch. Either way, it’ll cost you around $150. But it’s only limited to 5,000 pieces, so you may want to act fast if you want this on your shelf. The statue is slated to ship sometime in late October or early November.

This Gentle Giant Baby Yoda statue might be too pricey for your purposes, but don’t forget that there’s also a Funko POP figure with Baby Yoda holding the little soup bowl, and that’s infinitely cheaper.