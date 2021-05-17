Blockbuster horror makes a return to theaters this summer with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment in the franchise starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. This time, the Warrens are dealing with a murder case involving demonic possession, and of course there are supernatural happenings abound. A new Conjuring 3 clip shows the duo investigating the woods, and Lorraine has a vision that lures her into danger.

The Conjuring 3 Clip

Lorraine Warren feels that something terrible has happened in the woods, and she finds herself flashing back to a moment involving two young girls running through the dark woods. As she chases them, she reaches the end of a cliff. As she stands on the edge in present day, a ghastly hand reaches up from the side of the cliff and tries to pull her to her doom.

Presumably this is the Warrens trying to find information for the court case in question, but we’re not sure how these supernatural events tie into the overall story. However, if you’d like to know more about the story, you can read our own Chris Evangelista’s recap and reaction to the first 11 minutes of the movie. He also got some more details from director Michael Chaves, who is getting behind the camera instead of James Wan, who helped crack the story and is also producing.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the full screenplay for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, based on characters created by Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes. Producer Peter Safran is also on board with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey executive producing.

Watch the previous trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It right here. Find the official synopsis below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It haunts theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on on June 4, 2021.