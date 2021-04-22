The Conjuring series continues with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Once again, ghost-hunting couple Lorraine and Ed Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) are called in to help deal with the supernatural. But this might be their most dangerous case yet, one that involves murder, demonic possession, and more sinister, supernatural happenings. Watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer

While the spin-off films that are part of the Conjuring Universe have been hit or miss, I’m a sucker for the main series, which has Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as a loving couple who just happen to deal with ghosts and demons. And now the Warrens are back, and tasked with another case that will surely test their faith and put their lives in danger. That’s what happens in these movies, after all. Here’s a synopsis:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Like the previous two main Conjuring films, this is based on a true story – the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the killing of his landlord, Alan Bono. Johnson’s defense at trial was that he was possessed by a demon when he carried out the murder, and obviously, that didn’t fly with a jury. But it does make this the first case in American history that used demonic possession as a defense in court.

The connection with a real-life murder has me a little uneasy. The previous two Conjuring films both boasted to be based on true stories, but no one was killed in those particular cases. To take an actual murder and use it to springboard a story like this seems…ill-advised. That uneasy reaction aside, I’m interested in seeing how this all plays out, and I’m always up to watch Farmiga and Wilson deal with the supernatural.

The cast also includes Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. Micahel Chaves, who directed the Conjuring-adjacent film The Curse of La Llorona, helms this entry, with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2, Aquaman) and story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It haunts theaters and HBO Max on June 4, 2021.