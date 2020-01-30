First of all, yes, we’re as surprised as you are to learn that the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has an annual awards ceremony called the Movies for Grown Ups Awards. Quite literally, this is your father’s awards show. It’s also your grandfather’s awards show, not to mention your grandmother and your mother.

But don’t like the label fool you. The AARP had the wherewithal to award Adam Sandler the title of Best Actor. No, it’s not just because he starred in a movie called Grown Ups, but instead for his work in Uncut Gems, something the Academy Awards failed to even recognize with a nomination. This sparked a candid moment when Conan O’Brien took a moment to roast Adam Sandler as the actor tried to come up to accept the award too early. It’s a moment that will probably be better than anything we see at the Academy Awards this year. Watch as Conan O’Brien roasts Adam Sandler below.

Conan O’Brien Roasts Adam Sandler at the AARP Movies Awards

This is one of the many reasons I love Conan O’Brien, and no matter how you feel about Adam Sandler’s comedy over the past couple decades, you gotta respect the man for being a good sport and going along with the gag.

Honestly, we just feel bad that Adam Sandler turned in what is easily the best performance of his career so far, and the Academy Awards flat out ignored it, not to mention the movie altogether. This should have been an easy decision for any Academy voter to make, and even though it’s unlikely that he would beat Joaquin Phoenix in the category for Joker, it would have been nice to see him at the ceremony.

If you’d like to find out who else won Movies for Grown Ups Awards from the AARP, here’s the full list of winners.