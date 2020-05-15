Next week will start with a bang as the Community table read reunion for charity is taking place on Monday, May 18. The cast of the NBC comedy series, which became a Yahoo original for the sixth season and maybe has a future as a feature film, is getting back together to help support World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods in their efforts to help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. In case you needed any convincing to tune in, here’s a Community table read teaser that’ll do the trick.

Community Table Read Teaser

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Dani Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash are back together for a table read of the fifth season’s fourth episode, “Cooperative Polygraphy.” While the table read only gives us a taste of one of the lines from the episode, it does show a lot of laughing from the cast, so clearly it’s going to be a good time.

Considering the lack of Chevy Chase, presumably because of his clashing with series creator and executive producer Dan Harmon throughout the time they had to work together, and the limitations due to remotely recording, this is the best episode to do. We find the study group gathering after Chase’s character Pierce’s funeral for a reading of the will by his estate executor, a role played by Walton Goggins on the series that will be played by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal during the table read. It involves a lot of interrogation and arguing, which is easy to replicate in a Zoom call.

Also joining in for at least part of the Community table read will be Keith Slettedahl, the frontman of the band The 88, who is responsible for the show’s theme song and can be spotted in the lower left hand corner of the top image. Will we get to hear the full rendition of the song, or just what was used for the opening credits? We’re not sure, but there will be a Q&A after the episode is finished, so that’s cool.

Considering all the hype that’s been surrounding this table read event, I wouldn’t be surprised if it concludes with an announcement that Netflix is going to let Dan Harmon finally make the Community movie that fans have wanted for years. You’ll have to tune in to the Community YouTube channel starting on Monday, May 18 at 5:00 P.M. ET to find out for yourself.