Could Community finally live up to its mantra #SixSeasonsandaMovie? The format-breaking comedy survived showrunner changes, cancelations, and Chevy Chase, so why not? All six seasons of Community recently hit Netflix, and with that came a new surge in interest in the odd little pop culture-homaging sitcom. That interest may be translating to discussions over developing the long-awaited Community movie, series creator Dan Harmon recently hinted. And with a virtual table read reunion on its way and excessive hints from its former cast, it seems like we could finally fulfill that hashtag.

Every few years, Community cast members will speak fondly about their time on the NBC sitcom and toy with the idea of coming back for a movie. But series creator and former showrunner Dan Harmon has been historically tight-lipped about a potential Community movie. However, in the aftermath of renewed interest in Community following its return to Netflix, Harmon may have finally changed his tune.

In an interview with TheWrap, Harmon hinted that “conversations are happening that people would want to be happening” about a Community movie and that he’s “very, very excited about the coming months.” It’s incredibly vague stuff, but it suggests that the long-demanded Community movie may be more than just a one-off joke. Harmon said:

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen. I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

Community ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, surviving frequent threats of cancelation from NBC and, when it did get canceled, a leap to Yahoo Screen (which subsequently went bankrupt). Sailing was never smooth for the comedy, but it amassed a dedicated following and critical acclaim for its format-breaking comedy that frequently payed homage to genre movies and became wackier and wilder than anything that could be seen elsewhere on network television. It also marked the beginning of an auspicious career for Donald Glover, whose career has skyrocketed since, and further boosted the careers of Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jim Rash.

The cast are still close and are reuniting for a highly anticipated virtual table read for coronavirus charities next week (sans Chevy Chase). But they gave Community fans an early present with an hour-long Zoom reunion with Harmon, in which they reminisced about memories on set, chatted about the live possum that hung around their prop room, and accidentally revealed that Glover was not a part of their group chat (they thought he’d be too busy!)

You can watch the entire Zoom chat below.

The Community table read will be shown in its entirety on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page, along with a Q&A featuring fan questions, on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. PT.