While many streaming services have been spending exorbitant amounts of money to pick up the exclusive streaming rights to a variety of popular shows like Friends and South Park, sometimes they don’t mind sharing the rights to certain shows. For example, the next few years will see Netflix and Hulu sharing the domestic streaming rights to the comedy series Community.

Deadline has news of Sony Pictures Television selling the Community streaming rights to both Netflix and Hulu. Netflix picked up the global rights to the series, but will share the domestic rights with Hulu. The deal had the two streamers paying somewhere in the high eight-figure price range, but Netflix paid much more because it includes global rights. Hulu already had a deal for streaming rights to Community in the United States, so they simply renewed it for after it expires in May of 2021.

If you haven’t heard of Community, it’s an NBC comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, inspired by his own days at community college. The series follows ex-lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) as he’s forced to attend Greendale Community College after being disbarred and suspended from his law firm when it is discovered that he lied about possessing a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University. While in school, he forms a study group with a unique ensemble of fellow students played by Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Danny Pudi. Throughout the semesters of class, the gang gets involved in a variety of hijinks, food fights, epic paintball battles, chicken finger conspiracy theories, and even claymation holiday dreams.

Here’s the trailer for the first season of Community to give you an idea what the show is like:

Community is one of those shows that actually gets better as it goes on, though it does take a bit of a dip in quality towards the end after it moved from NBC to Yahoo Screen in order to get a final sixth season. Of course, fans are still waiting for that Community movie they were promised with the ongoing #SixSeasonsAndAMovie campaign that was all over social media when the show always seemed to be on the verge of cancellation.

In addition to the hilarious core cast, the show also has incredible guest stars like Jack Black, Owen Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Tig Notaro, Hilary Duff, Josh Holloway, Nick Kroll, Keith David, Brie Larson, Kumail Nanjiani and many more.

If you don’t have Hulu right now, you can start watching on Netflix starting on April 1.