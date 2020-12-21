After Amazon brought us Borat Subsequent Moviefilm earlier this year, they’re reaching back a few decades to bring us another anticipated comedy sequel in 2021.

Coming 2 America is the follow-up to the hit 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy as the young African Prince Akeem who comes to America to find a queen whom he truly loves. A few decades later, Akeem must return to the United States when he learns that he’s the father to a son in Queens, New York, and the first Coming 2 America poster teases his arrival.

Coming 2 America Poster

There has been some rumbling among fans who don’t like the idea of Akeem having an illegitimate son out there, because it would seem to indicate that he actually “sowed his royal oats” before finding Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley) as the love of his life. However, I’m betting that there will be some kind of comedic twist where the son actually turns out to belong to Akeem’s confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall), who was all about being a little promiscuous when he was in America.

Coming 2 America also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, and Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also appearing are John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy. Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) is directing with a script by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield.

Be sure to come back tomorrow when the first trailer for Coming 2 America arrives!

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video staring on March 5, 2021.