Season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is heading to the streaming service this December. Co-showrunner Josh Heald gave us a tease of what we can expect from life-long nemeses Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

“A Second Phase” Of Their Relationship

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Heald gave us a hint of what we can expect for Johnny and Daniel this December:

“I can just say, without giving away any spoilers, season four delivers on the premise of the series, which is what happens when these guys get into each other’s lives and get under each other’s skin. We’ve watched arguments, we’ve watched consequences and reactions, and overreactions, and now we’re entering a phase in which they are putting down their weapons and looking at each other and accepting the challenge in front of them with [head teacher John] Kreese and kind of taking that next step and trying to grow as adults and leaders. And it’s a great tipping point for them as performers and for their characters because it starts to provide new colors to their arrangement that are not just, ‘I hate you, I hate you.’ We’re finally entering into a second phase of their relationship.”

It sounds like Daniel and Johnny will butt heads a bit less next season. This makes sense given the focus is now on putting down Kreese (Martin Kove). Based on the season 3 finale, we know the three dojos — Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and Kreese’s Cobra Kai — will face off in a tournament at the beginning of season 4.

Another Season of Dramatic Fights and A New (Old) Enemy

How the tournament and the rest of the season play out, however, is anyone’s guess. There are some safe bets, however, for what we’ll see. Will there be karate fights full of punches and kicks? Of course. There will also be an additional bad guy, as we know Kreese’s evil buddy, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be joining the fourth season. And there will be a lot of relationship drama, not just between Johnny and Daniel, but between the kids as well. Cobra Kai is a lot of wonderful things, and one of them is a soap opera. There is high drama and heightened stakes that keep you watching, just waiting to see what happens next.

In addition to Macchio, Zabka, Kove, and Griffith, Season 4 stars Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will drop on Netflix sometime in December 2021.