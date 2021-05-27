Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

If it’s been awhile since you reacquainted yourself with the Karate Kid franchise, that’s Thomas Ian Griffith reprising his role as antagonist Terry Silver from The Karate Kid Part III. A former military buddy of Cobra Kai dojo leader John Kreese (Martin Kove), Terry Silver is the original corporate owner of the Cobra Kai Dojo, and he’s a ruthless prick.

In the simple teaser, Silver’s voiceover from the original franchise can be heard saying, “”If a man can’t stand, he can’t fight. If a man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. If a man can’t see, he can’t fight.” As the speech continues, the voiceover turns to Griffith’s voice today as he recites the same lines.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for the teaser’s debut, the actor said:

“I never imagined I’d be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle. When they say Cobra Kai never dies, they mean it!”

We’re not exactly sure how Terry Silver will shake up Cobra Kai, but this is something fans predicted based on the not-so-subtle hints from the end of the third season. The finale not only revealed that Kreese and Silver were both prisoners of war in Vietnam, but that Kreese saved Silver’s life. At the end of the season, Kreese was seen making a phone call to an old friend while staring at a picture of all his old army buddies, and here we are.

Back in the spring, we learned the first episode of Cobra Kai season 4 would be titled “Let’s Begin.” We assumed that was referencing the fact that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decided to team up to take down Cobra Kai, which is now in the hands of John Kreese. But maybe it’s about Terry Silver coming back to Cobra Kai and bringing even more pain back to the dojo.

This is certainly an exciting development for longtime Karate Kid fans, and we’re hoping that Cobra Kai can keep this momentum going so the series continues to stay strong. But at some point they’re going to run out of original franchise characters to bring back, right? Will they ever steer into The Next Karate Kid territory? Stay tuned.