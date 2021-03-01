Cobra Kai moved to Netflix for its third season right at the beginning of 2021, and the producers are wasting no time getting back to work on the next season. Production is already underway on Cobra Kai season 4, and the first photo from set reveals the title of the season premiere. Plus, the new season will be turning a couple recurring cast members into full series regulars, and two new cast members have also been recruited.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Production Start

There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EfP4Ukpa — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) February 26, 2021

So the first episode of Cobra Kai season 4 is titled “Let’s Begin.” Based on where we left off last season, this is likely alluding to the fact that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decided to team up in order to take down Cobra Kai, which is now in the hands of Johnny’s old sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove).

In the middle of season 3, Johnny had already split from the radical ways of Kreese and created the new Eagle Fang dojo. At the time, he was still at odds with Daniel’s Miyagi-do. But now Cobra Kai is too much of a threat for them to remain enemies. What are the odds that Johnny and Daniel will have a little argument about the name of this new joint venture? Could we get a Miyagi-Fang Dojo?

Cobra Kai season 4 is also making some changes among the cast (via Variety). First up, recurring cast members Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have been upgraded to series regulars. Rubio has been around since the first season as Carmen Diaz, the mother of Johnny’s student Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Meanwhile, List debuted in the second season as Tory Nichols, a tough-as-nails member of Cobra Kai.

There will also be a couple new faces on the scene as well. Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien will be appearing as a couple new characters. Young (Cousins for Life, Shameless) will be playing Kenny, a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself. O’Brien (from stage productions of Annie and School of Rock) has landed the role of Devon, a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked. Is it just me or are there too many people taking an interest in karate here?

Anyway, we don’t know when Cobra Kai season 4 is slated to arrive on Netflix, but we’ll keep you posted.