Cobra Kai has three seasons under its belt, and the three dojos — Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and Kreese’s Cobra Kai — are set to face off in dramatic fashion. Read on to find out what else we know about season 4.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

While Cobra Kai started out as a YouTube series, the show has since moved over to Netflix. All seasons of Cobra Kai — including the upcoming fourth season — will be available on Netflix. The first two seasons are also available to YouTube Premium subscribers. Season 4 of Cobra Kai will drop on Netflix sometime in December 2021.

What Is Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai takes place decades after the Karate Kid movies. The show focuses on the original antagonist of the movies, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). At the beginning of the series, Johnny is down on his luck, but finds purpose by becoming the most badass sensei to a group of misfit kids.

The Karate Kid himself, Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), is also in the series as Johnny’s nemesis, though the two are forced to join forces (as do the young students in their dojos) to face off against a shared enemy, the old Cobra Kai sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove).

The show has soap opera-like drama and lots of karate fighting in suburban SoCal. It’s a fun watch, even if you know nothing about the original films.

Cobra Kai Synopsis

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for season 4:

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai Director, Crew, and More

Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. Hurwitz and Schlossberg have each directed 12 episodes and Heald has directed six episodes. All three of them also have writing credits on the show. Other staff writers include Alyssa Forleiter, Stacey Harman, and Michael Jonathan Smith.

Cobra Kai Cast

The show stars William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio as Danny LaRusso. Other cast members include Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz), and Peyton List (Tory Nichols).

For season 4, Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien will be appearing as a couple of new characters. Thomas Ian Griffith — who played Kreese’s buddy, Terry Silver, in the movies — is also joining the cast as Silver for the fourth season.

Cobra Kai Trailer

No official trailer has arrived for season 4 yet, but there is this amusing promo video.