Cobra Kai debuted on YouTube last summer, bringing back Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in a way that finally wasn’t just a parody or passing reference to The Karate Kid. Instead, it was a full blown sequel series that came with a surprising amount of heart and hilarity.

Since Cobra Kai was such a big hit, a second season was ordered, but we haven’t seen much of what’s to come for Daniel and Johnny, their respective kids Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan), and Johnny’s protege Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Thankfully, writer and executive producer Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter with some updates about the second season, including how many episodes fans will get, when they’ll get sneak peeks at the first episodes, the odds of seeing a third season, and how long they want to show to continue.

Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter to answer some questions from fans about Cobra Kai season 2. First up, there’s this:

First Cobra Kai teaser is coming soon! Can’t tell you exact date, but your wait is almost over! And there will be 10 episodes of Season 2. https://t.co/nidOpXuoG8 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 23, 2019

Since there’s a special premiere event coming up at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, there’s a chance we might see the first teaser debut just before then. It could also come during the festival while attendees get to see much more of season two than the rest of the viewing public. But don’t worry, there will be other opportunities for fans to see part of Cobra Kai season two. Hurwitz revealed:

There will be an exclusive Season 2 scene at the Fathom screenings. And a different exclusive scene at C2E2. #CobraKai https://t.co/pWl2N38d8D — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 23, 2019

So if you’re going to see The Karate Kid in theaters for the film’s 35th anniversary this year, then you’ll be treated to an exclusive scene along with the movie. On top of that, attendees checking out the panel at Chicago’s C2E2 convention will get to see something completely different. That’s a lot of promotion for the show, so I wonder if we might get to see the second season hit YouTube in April instead of May, which was when the first season debuted last year.

The good news is the second season likely won’t be the last we’ll see of Cobra Kai. Hurwitz also said:

That’s amazing! And I would expect a Season 3. The fans will revolt if there isn’t one after the Season 2 finale. #CobraKai https://t.co/Qo0HHsj5RO — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 23, 2019

Of course, it’s up to YouTube if there’s a third season or not. And let’s not forget that they’re shifting around their original programming endeavors a little bit, so Cobra Kai might have to find a different place to call home. It seems to have a big enough fanbase that such a move wouldn’t be a problem, but YouTube will want to hold on to it, even if they’re doing away with their premium subscription service.

As for how much Cobra Kai fans can expect to see, Hurwitz says it’s up in the air:

We don’t have an exact number. We know generally what we want to do for several seasons. And we know where we want it to end. But we constantly come up with new ideas that could lead to more material before we reach the end. #CobraKai https://t.co/Esaruhv8EY — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 23, 2019

It’s good that they have a general layout of how they want the story continue, especially when it comes to the ending. Hopefully they won’t try to pad it out too much and overstay its welcome. Nostalgia has been kind to The Karate Kid, but it’s possible to have too much of a good thing.

Peyton List (Bunk’d, Jessie) Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya and BlacKkKlansman) are joining Cobra Kai season two, and as we saw at the end of the first season, Martin Kove is returning as Johnny’s old sensei John Kreese. How will that pan out with Daniel and Johnny? We’ll find out later this year.

Cobra Kai season two doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as it does.