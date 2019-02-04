You’re about to have the time of your life at the movie theaters. Two beloved ’80s classics are returning to theaters through Fathom Events: The Karate Kid and Dirty Dancing, with The Karate Kid returning to theaters for its 35th anniversary and Dirty Dancing getting its theatrical encore for Valentine’s Day.

Both The Karate Kid and Dirty Dancing are returning to theaters for two days in collaboration with their respective studios, Sony and Lionsgate, and Fathom Events.

The Karate Kid will be heading to movie theaters nationwide on March 31, 2019 and April 2, 2019 in honor of its 35th anniversary, in glorious 4K Ultra HD resolution. The film’s theatrical presentation will also include a sneak peek at the upcoming second season of the hit YouTube series spin-off, Cobra Kai.

The 4k UHD release also includes a new anniversary featurette, “Remembering the Karate Kid,” featuring interviews with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove. The 1984 hit starred Macchio as a scrappy teen who learns karate from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), an elderly handyman and martial arts master, to fend off his bullies. Zabka is Johnny, the leader of a vicious gang of karate school bullies known as Cobra Kai, who later gets his redemption arc in the series Cobra Kai, whose first season was met with critical acclaim last year.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dancing is getting a theatrical re-release just in time for Valentine’s Day — the day on which the film’s classic soundtrack will likely be overplayed nonstop. The love story between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s Johnny and Baby, respectively, will be back on the big screen on February 10, 2019 and February 13, 2019, according to Forbes. The film was a global box office sensation when it was released in theaters in 1987, grossing more than $214 million worldwide. While the film’s re-release won’t get a 4K remaster, its return to theaters will give you the excuse to sing “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” again.

Find out where and when Dirty Dancing is screening, and buy tickets the Fathom Events website. Tickets for the two-day-only Fathom Events presentation of The Karate Kid will be available beginning Friday, February 15 at participating theater box offices or at the Fathom Events website as well.