When the list of titles for movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max in April arrived last month, it also included all the titles that would be leaving the service. At the time, that included some major classic cartoons such as The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, and all the old Looney Tunes. But thankfully HBO Max will be holding on to them for a little while longer.

HBO Max sent out a press release to confirm the following cartoons would not be leaving the library on April 30:

The Flintstones

The Jetsons

Jonny Quest

Josie and the Pussycats

Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space

Looney Tunes

The Looney Tunes Show

New Looney Tunes

Paddington Bear

Scooby-Doo and Scrappy Doo

The Scooby-Doo Show

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!

Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

Tom and Jerry (Classic)

The Yogi Bear Show

These are staple cartoons from Warner Bros. and Hanna-Barbera, and for many nostalgic subscribers, they’re a big draw for the streaming library. It’s not clear how much longer they’ll be sticking around the streaming service, but since most of these characters will be making appearances in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, I’m betting they’ll be holding on to them for a good while.

These are the shows fans love to know are just sitting around in case they want to take a trip down memory lane without spending hundreds of dollars on Blu-ray and DVD box sets. Even though it will probably end up costing you more in the long run, paying $15 each month to access some of your favorite shows doesn’t seem so steep.

Along with the old cartoons, HBO Max also offers some solid new Looney Tunes as well, so check them out.