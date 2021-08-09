John Wick’s broad universe of badasses just added another legend to its ranks.

Clancy Brown has been cast in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Deadline reports that Brown has been cast in the John Wick sequel, which is currently in production and on track for a 2022 release. The casting decision was so momentous, it even merited a quote from director Chad Stahelski:

“I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!”

The Legend of Clancy

I feel you, Chad. Brown is one of our greatest working character actors and, like all of the greats, he has shown tremendous range in his career. Sure, he’s well known for his voice work in things like SpongeBob SquarePants and Duck Tales, and recently he’s played some tender, lovable parts, like Carey Mulligan’s dad in Promising Young Woman. But he distinctly made a name for himself being the guy you absolutely, under no circumstances, want to mess with.

Take Kurgan from Highlander, for instance. Or the undead stepdad in Pet Sematary 2; Hadley, the murderous guard in The Shawshank Redemption; the drill instructor in Starship Troopers; even recently as Montgomery Dark in The Mortuary Collection.

It’s no wonder he’s top of the list for a John Wick movie. This guy can play intimidating like nobody’s business.

The funny thing is, I couldn’t tell you with any certainty if that’s the way they go with him in this next installment in the world of John Wick. I’d assume so, but he’s played just as many kind-hearted good guys as he has villains. The man’s the voice of Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob, for goodness sake.

Brown joins an already stacked cast for the fourth chapter of the John Wick saga, including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Rina Sawayama, Marko Zaror, Sharmier Anderson, Lawrence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and, of course, the great Lance Reddick.

God help Mr. Wick if he has to square up to Clancy Brown. He is the man who beheaded Sean Connery in Highlander, after all.

Watch your back, Mr. Wick. That’s all I’m saying.