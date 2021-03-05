Once upon a time, Chucky, the Child’s Play TV series, was going to arrive in 2020. That didn’t happen thanks to the pandemic, and the show hasn’t even begun filming yet. But production is expected to begin soon – and now we know more about the cast. It’s already been reported that original Chucky Brad Dourif would be lending his voice to the show, and that franchise player Jennifer Tilly would be involved as well. Now it’s been reported that Final Destination star Devon Sawa is part of the cast, along with a group of younger actors who will no doubt find themselves running afoul of the killer doll.

Last summer we got our first teaser for Chucky, the upcoming Syfy series set in the world of the Child’s Play franchise. That teaser came with a synopsis: “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Now, thanks to Collider, we know some more about will be appearing in the show. Their report reveals that Devon Sawa, who starred in the first Final Destination and recently appeared in the gnarly indie horror flick Hunter Hunter, will have a “major role” in the series. Also part of the cast: a group of younger actors – Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless). The Collider story describes them as the show’s “four young leads,” which makes me wonder if Chucky is trying to follow a Stranger Things model, with a young cast going up against the forces of darkness.

Meanwhile, Deadline is confirming Collider’s news, and adding some more details:

Arthur will play Jake Webber. An easy target for Chucky, Jake is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom’s death while never connecting with his dad or his peers.

Briones will play Junior Webber. Bree and Logan’s son and Jake’s cousin. He is the all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake.

Lind is Lexy Taylor. Self-appointed princess of her school and Jake’s primary bully, who also dates his cousin Junior.

Arnarson portrays Devon Lopez. Boy-next-door and true-crime junkie, Devon is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack’s mysterious tragedies, both past and present.

As I mentioned above, both Brad Douriff and Jennifer Tilly are also involved. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Fiona Dourif, Brad Dourif’s daughter who starred in Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, is part of the show as well. In 2019, a new Child’s Play movie hit theaters with Mark Hamill voicing the killer doll, but that film was completely removed from the main franchise. The Chucky TV series, however, comes from Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky who wrote all of the films (and directed several of the films, too) in the main franchise, as well as main franchise producer David Kirschner.

Child’s Play is one of my all-time favorite horror series, so I’m all-in on a show that involves both Don Mancini and Brad Douriff. That said, I’m slightly apprehensive about that synopsis. Specifically, the part that mentions Chucky’s “untold origins” and the prospect of seeing him as an “ordinary child” who eventually went evil. In my humble opinion, we don’t need to know Chucky’s origins. We already know enough – he was a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray, and he dabbled in voodoo. “Chucky was a normal kid who turned evil!” sounds too much like Rob Zombie’s Halloween reboot for my tastes. But who the hell am I kidding – I will watch anything Chucky-related because I just can’t get enough of that killer doll.

Chucky is expected to arrive on Syfy later this year.