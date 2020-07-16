Chucky, the Child’s Play TV series coming from creator Don Mancini, has a new premiere date and not one but two different homes. A new teaser reveals that the show will be arriving next year, 2021, and it will be on both USA Networks and SYFY. As the official statement for the news reveals, “It’s an evil too great to play on just one network.” Check out the teaser below.

Chucky Teaser

Even though the Child’s Play franchise was given a reboot last year, the original series is still alive and killing. Don Mancini, the guy who created Chucky and who has had a hand in writing every entry in the franchise (save for the reboot), is now bringing everyone’s favorite killer doll to the small screen with Chucky. Not only does the show have Mancini behind-the-scenes, but it also brings back original Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif. Jennifer Tilly, who has appeared in every film in the series since Bride of Chucky, is back as well.

Here’s the show’s synopsis:

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The series has no full release date yet, but now we know it’ll arrive in 2021. We also know it’s going to be on two different networks – USA and SYFY. That’s very unusual, but if it gets more people to watch the show, so be it.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini previously said. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of a consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters.”

For reasons I can’t even fully explain, the Child’s Play franchise is my favorite horror series. Yes, I know some of the films in the saga are subpar, but I’ve always had a soft spot for Chucky and his murderous shenanigans. I even thought some parts of the remake were enjoyable. That said, I’m thrilled that Mancini is still very much involved with keeping the original series going, and I can’t wait to see how Chucky turns out.