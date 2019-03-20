Robert Pattinson may have found his next auteur to work with. The High Life actor is poised to star in Christopher Nolan‘s next untitled movie, circling a co-lead role opposite BlacKkKlansman‘s John David Washington. Joining the new Christopher Nolan movie cast would certainly be a fitting next step for Pattinson, who has hit a hot streak of working with bold, envelope-pushing auteurs including Werner Herzog, James Gray, the Safdie brothers, and Claire Denis. Perhaps he’s found his next creative partner in Nolan.

Collider reports that Pattinson is circling a role in Christopher Nolan’s next movie as the co-lead opposite the already-cast Washington. The film is also casting an “age-appropriate female lead, as well as an older male co-star.” From the sounds of it, Nolan’s yet-untitled film will feature an ensemble not unlike his previous blockbusters like Interstellar and Inception. But for now, we know very little about Nolan’s upcoming film, though we can hope that he delivers yet another high-concept stunner after basically being handed a blank check following his Oscar-nominated 2017 film Dunkirk.

Though a rumor previously described Nolan’s film as North by Northwest meets Inception, Warner Bros. quickly debunked that story and now Variety simply describes the project as “a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in IMAX.” Which means it could be anything.

Whatever the case, Nolan’s new movie is shaping up to have a stellar cast. After Pattinson shot to fame with the teen romance franchise Twilight, the actor has used his renown to pick exciting, often weird projects that test his dramatic chops and often boost rising indie auteurs. He’s worked with everyone from David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis, Map to the Stars) to Werner Herzog and James Gray, and starred in offbeat indies like Damsel and Good Time. Despite his leading man good looks, Pattinson has proven that he’s more of a talented character actor — giving vanity-free performances in Good Time and Lost City of Z. I’m interested to see how he fares with Nolan, who isn’t quite as performance-focused as Pattinson’s previous collaborators, but consistently delivers high-concept fare that the actor gravitates toward.

Production for the untitled Nolan movie is expected to start this summer. Nolan will produce alongside his wife and longtime collaborator, Emma Thomas, for a planned release date of July 17, 2020.