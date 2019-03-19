BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington will star in Christopher Nolan‘s next movie – you know, the movie we have no actual info about. Nolan is the type of filmmaker who generates enough buzz without giving away much, and adding a strong actor like Washington to the cast is a big plus. But just who is the actor playing?

Variety broke the news about John David Washington joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new movie. Washington, who is the son of actor Denzel Washington, has been working as an actor for years, but it was his starring role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman that helped him break out in a much bigger way. The actor joining a huge Hollywood blockbuster on the heels of BlacKkKlansman is certainly cool news, but it’s hard to get too excited about this since we still have no idea what the hell the new Nolan movie is about.

A rumor surfaced recently that described the film as North by Northwest meets Inception, but Warner Bros. quickly debunked that. Variety simply described the project as “a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in IMAX.” Sounds fun, I guess! Look, I know Nolan likes to play things close to the vest, but it would be nice to have some info about what this movie is. Just a tiny bit, maybe? How about a title at least?

Production on the new Nolan movie will start later this year, with a July 18, 2020 release date locked down. I’m looking forward to this – I remain a Nolan fan, and thought his previous film, Dunkirk, was one of his best. I also like the idea of the director finally working with an African American lead – something he has yet to do. Washington’s performance in BlacKkKlansman was excellent, although it seemed to be slightly overshadowed by the fantastic supporting performance of Adam Driver. I’m all for him breaking out into bigger, more prominent roles.

With this first bit of casting surfacing, I imagine more news will start to pop-up soon. And it’s only a matter of time before one or all of the usual Nolan players – Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Michael Caine – end up being involved with the film in some capacity. Hoyte van Hoytema, who shot Interstellar and Dunkirk, is handling the cinematography here, and I’m going to go out on a limb and say Hans Zimmer will probably do the soundtrack.