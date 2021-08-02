If you’re an established actor reading these words and you’re not yet part of the ensemble cast in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, well, get in touch with your agent because this is quickly turning into the place to be. As if the film wasn’t already packed full of A-list talent, Chazelle has found room to add three more actors to the mix. By the time we get to the end of this article, who knows? Any one of us might end up being cast in the movie too.

THR is reporting that Chloe Fineman (of Saturday Night Live fame), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), and Troy Metcalf (The Middle) joining the buzzy Chazelle production, which started filming back in early July.

Precise character details for each of these three roles aren’t yet known, but Damien Chazelle’s seal of approval is all I personally need. The Whiplash, La La Land and First Man writer/director is on one heck of a high quality streak right now and Babylon appears set to add to his impressive career.

“The Great Gatsby On Steroids”

Along similar lines as La La Land, Babylon was pitched as an homage to Hollywood’s Golden Age and is set during the transitional 1920s period when silent films were first being joined by “talkies.” As you’d expect from such a massive cast, the movie will follow multiple characters through their respective rises and falls while navigating this particular moment in film history. Previously described as “The Great Gatsby on steroids,” we can only imagine just what Chazelle has in store for us until we get our official first look at the film once filming has completed.

We recently reported on the news that Jean Smart would be joining the star-studded cast, fresh off her reliably charismatic performances in HBO’s Watchmen as well as Mare of Easttown. Before that, the previous additions to the cast included no lesser names than Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, and Tobey Maguire.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the entire film will be led by initial castings Brad Pitt and and Margot Robbie. To recap, the rest of ensemble is filled out by Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterson, Phoebe Tonkin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, and Flea.

Paramount Studios is currently scheduled to open Babylon in limited theatrical release on December 25, 2022, with a wide release on January 6, 2023.