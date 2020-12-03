It’s the end of the world, and somehow, it’s Sabrina Spellman’s fault. Must be Tuesday. But this apocalypse is different than all the others, because it’s the final battle that Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and the witches of Greendale will ever fight, as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to wrap up its run on Netflix with its fourth and final season. And what a battle it will be: against the ancient, worlds-destroying “Eldritch Terrors.” Watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 Trailer

In the eight-episode Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4, “Sabrina’s new normal quickly dissolves as menacing spirits set their sights on Greendale. In a battle of supernatural wits, who will be left standing?” These menacing spirits are the Eldritch Terrors, ancient world-destroying monsters that are loosely inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s creations, which threaten to doom the world to falling into “The Void.”

It all sounds very terrible and apocalyptic! And is perhaps the best way to go out for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which abruptly received the axe from Netflix earlier this summer, one of many show that apparently became a casualty of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — or of Netflix’s tendency to keep hit shows around for 3 or 4 seasons before dropping them without warning. It’s also the latest of the “Archieverse” shows to be canceled, after fellow Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was canceled after one season, with only mothership show Riverdale going strong.

“We truly saved the best…and scariest…for last,” series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said on Twitter as he shared the trailer for the final season. “So much love for this cast, crew, writers, and fandom. Part Four finds our witches and mortals facing off against the Eldritch Terrors. You are cordially invited to the End of All Things on December 31st, 2020.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to release its fourth and final season on Netflix on December 31, 2020.