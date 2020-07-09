Chaos will reign for just one more season. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been canceled by Netflix ahead of its fourth season, which will act as its finale when it premieres on the streaming giant later this year.

Kiernan Shipka‘s teenage witch has cast her last magic spell. (Or in this case, would it be her last Satanic rite?) Netflix announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end with its Part Four on Netflix later this year, canceling the popular supernatural horror drama after two years, Variety reports. Series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the cancelation Wednesday night, saying in a statement:

“Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Aguirre-Sacasa, who created fellow “Archieverse” TV series Riverdale on the CW, added on Twitter that he is, “So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it,” sharing an image of star Kiernan Shipka re-enacting Sabrina’s first appearance in the Archie Comics.

Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on @netflix. Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it…#sabrinanetflix! ????????? pic.twitter.com/iZ4f1bJvaM — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 9, 2020

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to Riverdale, but was moved to Netflix where it premiered in 2018. But with the cancelation of Chilling Adventures, things aren’t looking so good for the “Archieverse,” as fellow Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was canceled last week after one season. However, teen drama sensation Riverdale appears to still be going strong.

But per Netflix’s practices, the cancelation isn’t that much of a shock, as the streaming giant is fond of canceling its originals after an average of three seasons, no matter the avid following or buzz the show has. So you may have to prepare to see plenty of “Renew Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” in Netflix Twitter replies for a few months.

The fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is set to hit Netflix sometime later this year, will be eight episodes and pick up as Greendale readies for a witchy war with the Eldritch Terrors.

The show’s Twitter account also released several images from the upcoming final part.