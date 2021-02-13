‘Cherry’ Clip: Tom Holland is Kind of Shady

Tom Holland is about to get his big dramatic showcase with Cherry, the upcoming Apple TV+ feature film that reunites the Spider-Man: Far From Home star with his Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo brothers. As the film nears its debut in both theaters and streaming, Apple TV+ has released a new Cherry clip that showcases just how good Holland is at acting high.

Cherry Clip

Enjoy it while it lasts. Find out where the walk takes @TomHolland1996 and @ciarabravo in #Cherry. In theaters on February 26 and on Apple TV+ March 12. https://t.co/GpAvcv1B41 pic.twitter.com/bYfUPfxAxq — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 11, 2021

Based on the book of the same name by Nico Walker, Cherry follows the story of an aimless young man who gets addicted to drugs and turns to bank robbery to fund his addictions. But before he spirals out of control, he meets Emily (Ciara Bravo), his one true love and anchor. The above clip shows their first meeting, which probably isn’t as smooth as Holland’s character thinks he is, as Emily immediately calls him shady. But hey, he’s high on love — and on other things!

Cherry was adapted by Jessica Goldberg (The Path) and co-written by Angela Otstot (The Shield) from Walker’s bestselling novel, which were inspired by Walker’s own real-life experiences as an Army medic who got addicted to heroin and ended up going to jail for bank robbery. The film will mark the Russo brothers’ first post-Marvel Studios feature, though they’ve been keeping busy producing plenty of middling action flicks for Netflix. And according to mixed initial reactions to Cherry, their directorial follow-up to Avengers: Endgame isn’t so great either.

In addition to Holland, Cherry features Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini.

Here is the synopsis for Cherry:

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.

Cherry will open in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and then drop globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.