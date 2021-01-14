Tom Holland is ready for his most challenging role yet in Cherry, a very dark comedy-drama based on the book by Nico Walker. A far cry from his Spider-Man performance, Cherry finds Holland getting dark and gritty, playing a drug-addicted bank robber. But it also has him re-teaming with the Russo Brothers, marking their first post-Marvel Cinematic Universe excursion. The first Cherry trailer is here, and you can watch it below.

Cherry Trailer

Cherry is the story of “a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.”

The film is based on the book of the same name by Nico Walker, and while it’s classified as a novel, Walker drew on his own real-life experiences – he really was an Army medic who got addicted to heroin and ended up going to jail for bank robbery. Needless to say, this material is a far cry from the Russo Brothers’ MCU days, and I commend the directors for wanting to branch out and try something not set in a comic book world.

That said, I’ve already seen Cherry, and I can tell you that I’m not a fan. I’ll have more to say about the film when my review arrives next month, but for now, I can tell you that despite the flick’s many, many flaws, Holland’s performance is solid. It’s probably the best work I’ve seen him do so far, and I hope he uses this as a launchpad to more challenging parts. And hopefully, he’ll find much better material to work with.

In addition to Holland, Cherry features Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. Cherry will open in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and then drop globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.