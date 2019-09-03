Timothee Chalamet tried it, thousands of children have suffered through it, but could Charlize Theron be the one to conquer the bowl cut? The actress is reprising her role as the villainous Cipher in Fast and Furious 9, whose trademark dreadlocks were almost as awful as her terrorism scheme that turned Dom (Vin Diesel) against his family in The Fate of the Furious. But Theron was quick to shed those dreads for a much sleeker look in Fast and Furious 9.

Charlize Theron Fast and Furious 9 First Look

“She’s baaaaack,” Theron wrote in her caption for the Fast and Furious 9 image debuting Cipher’s new look. While Cipher seems doomed to don unusual hairstyles, the bowl cut actually works with Theron’s elegant features — highlighting her cheekbones and looking altogether chic. It’s a vast improvement over the questionable dreadlocks and hopefully a sign that the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel will improve the role that Theron plays in the plot. At least let her get behind the wheel of a car!

Theron’s hacking supervillain Cipher was introduced in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, wherein she turned the Fast family against each other by manipulating Dom. However, with the help of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and his criminal family, Cipher was brought down — though she was able to make a quick escape with a parachute. It looks like she’ll be back with a new look and a new scheme in Fast and Furious 9.

The yet-untitled Fast and Furious 9 brings back Justin Lin in the director’s chair with Dan Casey penning the screenplay. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Helen Mirren return in their roles, though Jason Statham is reportedly not involved, while new additions include John Cena, Michael Rooker, and UFC fighter Francis Ngannou.

Fast and Furious 9 drifts into theaters on May 22, 2020.