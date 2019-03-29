Last fall, Wonder Woman 1984 jumped far away from its original early November release date to the summer of 2020. As soon as that happened, the November 1, 2019 date was claimed by both the new big screen take on Charlie’s Angels and the upcoming sequel Terminator: Dark Fate. Neither property was willing to blink in this scenario…until now.

Charlie’s Angels has vacated the first weekend in November in favor of the November 15, 2019. And that will likely be a good thing for the Sony Pictures release, since it’s a sweet spot that many movies have done well in before.

Originally, Charlie’s Angels wanted to stake out that first November weekend because, according to Deadline, that’s exactly when the last big screen adaptation starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu hit theaters 19 years ago. But that nice little nostalgic reasoning has been terminated by Paramount’s presence there. But this will probably work out better for Charlie’s Angels in the end.

The mid-November window is a perfect window for big movies to get released. It avoids joining the crowd of holiday releases right at Thanksgiving, but will still be around when families start swarming theaters after chowing down on some turkey. Both the Twilight and The Hunger Games franchise took advantage of that release window with great success, so hopefully Charlie’s Angels can follow suit.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Charlie’s Angels, the film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular elite force employed by a mysterious man named Charlie, who gives them assignments from a voicebox in their office. Meanwhile, the film’s director Elizabeth Banks will be playing their handler Bosley, a role that will somehow also be played by Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou in the movie as well. The plot is mostly under wraps, and we’re still waiting for an official first look.

In the new release date, Charlie’s Angels will be facing off with James Mangold’s Ford vs. Ferrari, Warner Bros. Pictures’ thriller The Good Liar, Universal’s romantic comedy Last Christmas, and an untitled horror movie from Orion Pictures. And the competition is much less strong than a new Terminator movie, so it should have no problem taking off there.