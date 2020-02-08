The last time we heard about Chaos Walking starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley was last April. The adaptation of Patrick Ness’ novel The Knife of Never Letting Go was “deemed unreleasable,” and millions were going to be spent on reshoots for the film from Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman. The movie was expected to arrive sometime this year since only three weeks of reshoots were needed to fix the movie, but Lionsgate has now set a release date for January 2021, nearly an entire year away.

Lionsgate sent out a press release with the official Chaos Walking movie release date set for January 22, 2021. That’s a little worrisome since January is mostly considered to be a dumping ground for movies that are largely considered to be bad. There are exceptions, for sure, but this doesn’t bode well for the movie, especially since it was already pushed back significantly before.

If you’ve never heard of Chaos Walking or the book series that inspired it, here’s a synopsis for the first book:

“From Carnegie Award-winning writer Patrick Ness comes the story of Todd Hewitt who lives on the distant planet of New World-a new hope for humanity until struck by “The Noise,” a virus which inflicts immersive visions of ones’ every thought. The cacophony drives many mad until Todd is forced to leave his home and everyone he loves. He makes a hidden, silent discovery: there is a girl named Viola, who may be the key to unlocking New World’s many layered secrets. Together, the two unlikely companions are forced on a white-knuckle adventure into an unexplored planet – trying to escape and hide in an environment where all thoughts are heard, all movements are seen -as they both discover the truth about the lives they left behind and the spectacular world they’ve learned to call home.”

That sounds like an intriguing premise, but with such a troubled path to the big screen, we’re certainly concerned about how it’ll all turn out. Hopefully the extensive reshoots can fix whatever problems there were with the movie, and this will be something fans of the books and sci-fi enthusiasts can look forward to in 2021.

Chaos Walking also stars Cynthia Erivo, Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, and Nick Jonas.