Chaos Walking came and went without much pomp and circumstance earlier this year, mostly because theaters weren’t fully open for a proper theatrical release. But the movie is available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting today, and we’ve got an exclusive look behind the scenes with Daisy Ridley talking about the challenge director Doug Liman faced in bringing Patrick Ness‘ book to life on the big screen

Chaos Walking Featurette Clip

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star in Chaos Walking, which faced some trouble behind the scenes before it was finally released in theaters back in March. Even before the coronavirus pandemic came along, Chaos Walking was delayed and had to undergo extensive reshoots. Did it help at all? You’ll have to take a shot on the movie to find out (you can read our review here). Here’s the official synopsis:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

Here are the special features you’ll find on the home video release (though not every format has all these features):

Audio Commentary with Director Doug Liman, Producer Alison Winter and Editor Doc Crotzer

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary

“A Director’s Noise” Featurette

“Inner Thoughts with Patrick Ness” Featurette

“The Source of Silence” Featurette

“Citizens of Prentisstown” Featurette

“Establishing Shot with Ben Seresin” Featurette (4K Exclusive)

“The Music of Chaos Walking” Featurettes

ENGLISH DOLBY ATMOS TRACK (on the 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases)

Chaos Walking is available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting today, May 25, 2021.