Netflix continues to have something for everyone, and for all you psychological horror fans, their latest series Chambers will undoubtedly go straight for your heart.

Chambers follows a young heart attack survivor (Sivan Alyra Rose) who becomes consumed by not only survivor’s guilt, but a mystery surrounding the circumstances of the heart transplant that saved her life. As time goes on, she uncovers unsettling details about the death of her donor, and she learns the family (Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn) of the girl who saved her may have sinister intentions. It all sounds pretty traumatic. Watch the Chambers trailer below to see what we’re talking about.

Chambers Trailer

The series stars newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose as the lead character Sasha Yazzie. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn play the parents of the girl who donated her heart to Sasha. And it’s clear not all is well with this family in the wake of their daughter’s death. But there also seems to be a chance that they had something to do with it.

As series creator Leah Rachel previously said:

“Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma. But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and fucked up than you were expecting.”

Part of me wonders if this is Netflix’s attempt at telling a story like Get Out with by mixing psychological thrills with social commentary in some form. After all, we’re talking about a white family who seems to have intentionally done something to make their daughters heart slowly take over the life of a young Hispanic girl, not unlike the white family’s motivations in Get Out. Plus, let’s not ignore the fact that this all takes place in that “New Age pocket of Arizona,” a place notorious for rampant racism. That’s just a speculative prediction on my part though, so I could be way off base.

Chambers is executive produced by Alfonso Gomez Rejon and Leah Rachel with producers Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale, and Steve Gaghan. The cast also includes Kyanna Simone Simpson (Black Lightning), Lilli Kay (Paterno), Sarah Mezzanotte (Blue Bloods, Royal Pains) and newcomer Griffin Powell-Arcand.

Chambers debuts on Netflix starting on April 26, 2019.