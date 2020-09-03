Following in the footsteps of the DC FanDome virtual convention, CBS All Access has announced their own 24-hour virtual celebration called Star Trek Day for Tuesday, September 8. But this isn’t just a look forward at what Star Trek: Discovery and the other new shows have in store on CBS All Access (though there will be news about them). This is a full-on Star Trek celebration that will bring fans together to watch exclusive panel programming and initiatives from all of the Star Trek shows that fans have absorbed since 1966 and one that has yet to arrive. Get the details below.

Star Trek Day Virtual Celebration

September 8, 1966 is when the original Star Trek television series debuted on television with the episode “The Man Trap.” That day, creator Gene Roddenberry made television history and began a series that would influence decades of sci-fi television and movies that wold follow. That’s why September 8 has been dubbed Star Trek Day, and since the coronavirus pandemic has ruined traditional convention plans, this Star Trek Day virtual celebration will have to suffice for the time being.

The cornerstone of Star Trek Day will be a three and a half-hour block of panels that will livestream on September 8. Starting at 3:00 P.M. EDT / 12:00 P.M PDT, watch as hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton dive into a series of panels focusing on the new CBS All Access shows and also the classic Star Trek shows from years ago, each featuring an assembly of the show’s cast and creators. Here’s the rundown of panels in the order which they will be streamed:

Star Trek: Discovery – Series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

– Series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

– Series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez. Star Trek: Enterprise – Series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer.

– Series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

– Series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr. Star Trek: The Original Series – Series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.

– Series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

– Voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan. Star Trek: Voyager – Series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips.

– Series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips. Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation – Legendary cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

If you’re only curious about some of those shows, you can head over to the official Star Trek Day website for the full schedule. Don’t worry if you can’t make it the first time around, because all the panels will replay again starting towards the end of Star Trek Day at 12:00 A.M. EDT / 9:00 P.M. PDT.

Star Trek Day Streaming Marathon

The second biggest part of Star Trek Day will be a livestreamed marathon of episodes from eight different Star Trek series running through the entire duration of the virtual celebration, though it was pause for two airings of the aforementioned panels. The shows featured in the marathon will be Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and also the Star Trek: Short Treks.

To be clear, the Star Trek Day marathon will begin at 3:00 A.M. EDT / 12:00 A.M. PDT on September 8, will pause when the global panels begin, resumes at 3:30 P.M. EDT / 6:30 P.M. PDT, and then ends at 12:00 A.M. EDT / 9:00 P.M. PDT for the reairing of the panels. But if you’re outside of the U.S., you unfortunately won’t be able to enjoy the marathon.

Here are the other details about Star Trek Day included in the official announcement for the event, and you can stay tuned to the official website for any further updates and announcements.

#STARTREKUNITEDGIVES CAMPAIGN

On Sept. 8, for every person that tweets the hashtag StarTrekUnitedGives (#StarTrekUnitedGives), CBS All Access will donate $1 to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice and the pursuit of scientific advancements. Organizations include the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).

OFFICIAL “STAR TREK” MERCHANDISE FLASH SALE

Running low on your favorite “Star Trek” gear? You’ll have the perfect opportunity to stock up during the official Star Trek Shop’s 24-hour flash sale. Please visit the Star Trek Online Shop on September 8 to access and learn more about the sale.

DEBUT OF “STAR TREK”-THEMED EMOJIS

Trek-ify your tweets with the addition of “Star Trek”-themed Emoji on Twitter. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, you will be able to utilize brand-new Emoji featuring your favorite “Star Trek” characters, including Geordi La Forge, Michael Burnham, Jean-Luc Picard and more, on Twitter while you tweet with your fellow “Star Trek” fan family on Star Trek Day and beyond.

GEEKS WHO DRINK “STAR TREK” PUB QUIZ ON TWITCH (4:00 PM, PT/7:00 PM, ET)

Virtually join fellow “Star Trek” fans from all over the world and test your “Star Trek” knowledge during the Geeks Who Drink “Star Trek” Pub Quiz on Twitch. The quiz can be accessed over at Twitch.

“WHAT STAR TREK MEANS TO ME” SOCIAL OPPORTUNITY FOR FANS

In celebration of the fans that keep the “Star Trek” legacy alive, we want to hear from you! Starting today, fans can share what “Star Trek” means to them by posting stories, pictures and memories across Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag StarTrekStory (#StarTrekStory), for a chance to be featured on the official “Star Trek” platforms.