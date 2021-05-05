The fourth and final season of Castlevania promises to be an all-out bloodbath. But what else can you expect from a horror-adventure series about a monster hunter who fights Dracula’s army of vampires? Netflix has released the intense first images from Castlevania season 4 ahead of the premiere later this month. See the Castlevania season 4 images below.

Castlevania Season 4 Images

The animated adaptation of the classic Konami video game franchise has run for three successful seasons on Netflix, and now it brings its story to an end with its upcoming fourth season. And what better way to do it than through a big, bloody battle that may or may not bring the end of days, with the cherry on top of Dracula getting brought back to life?

In this final season of Castlevania, “Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times. Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.”

I’ll admit I have not seen a single episode of Castlevania, but more power to people who enjoy it. The final season comes four years after the show first debuted on Netflix in 2017, and it looks like it will be given the chance to wrap up the story on its own terms.

Castlevania was created by Warren Ellis, who wrote every episode of the first three seasons and presumably does the same for season 4 as well. The incredibly stacked voice cast for the full series includes Richard Armitage, James Callis, Graham McTavish, Alejandra Reynoso, Tony Amendola, Matt Frewer, Emily Swallow, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, Jaime Murray, Peter Stormare, Jessica Brown Findlay, Yasmine Al Massri, Ivana Mili?evi?, Bill Nighy, Navid Negahban, Jason Isaacs, Toru Uchikado, Rila Fukushima, Barbara Steele, and Lance Reddick.

The final season of Castlevania arrives on Netflix May 13, 2021.