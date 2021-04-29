The final season of Castlevania will attempt to resurrect Dracula, and everyone on the show agrees that’s probably a bad idea. Dracula is bad news, folks, and if you bring him back from the dead he’s going to want to hang out at your place and drink all your blood. It’s not cool. The animated Castlevania series based on the video game franchise has unleashed a bloody, monster-filled trailer to get fans hyped for the fourth and final season, which premieres next month. So put on your huge cape and grab your whip-chain and watch the Castlevania season 4 trailer below.

Castlevania Season 4 Trailer

I liked the Castlevania games in my youth, and I love all-things-Dracula. And yet…I’ve never gotten around to watching Netflix’s Castlevania series. I have no excuse or explanation for this; it just hasn’t happened yet. But maybe now that the series is coming to an end I will finally check it out. Based on this trailer, old Drac has already bit the dust in the series – but that’s not going to stop his minions from trying to bring him back.

In this final season, “Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times. Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.”

As for the series itself, here’s the main synopsis:

When his wife is burned at the stake after being falsely accused of witchcraft, the vampire Count Dracula declares all the people of Wallachia will pay with their lives. He summons an army of demons which overruns the country, causing the people to live lives of fear and distrust. To combat this, the outcast monster hunter Trevor Belmont takes up arms against Dracula’s forces, aided by the magician Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard.

The show was created by Warren Ellis, who wrote every episode of the first three seasons and presumably does the same for season 4 as well. The extensive voice cast for the full series includes Richard Armitage, James Callis, Graham McTavish, Alejandra Reynoso, Tony Amendola, Matt Frewer, Emily Swallow, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, Jaime Murray, Peter Stormare, Jessica Brown Findlay, Yasmine Al Massri, Ivana Mili?evi?, Bill Nighy, Navid Negahban, Jason Isaacs, Toru Uchikado, Rila Fukushima, Barbara Steele, and Lance Reddick.

The final season of Castlevania arrives on Netflix May 13.