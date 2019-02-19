The latest Captain Marvel TV spot warns viewers to trust no one. Especially not the shape-shifting Skrulls, the villains of the upcoming Marvel Studios film that get the spotlight in this new TV spot released by Marvel Studios.

Captain Marvel TV Spot

Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers is not a person who trusts easily, which can be tied to her training as a “noble warrior hero” of the Kree Starforce. But it allows for some badass scenes in the latest Captain Marvel TV spot, which turns its focus on the shape-shifting Skrull aliens which seem to have invaded Earth. As Carol brings the fight to them, she is united with a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and reunited with her old friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who seems to be put in a spot of danger in the brief scene we see of the two of them in this spot.

Some new footage of Carol’s fights with the Skrull are also shown, though we’ve seen that shot of her kicking the old lady in the face approximately a thousand times. As Marvel continues to roll out even more TV spots in the weeks leading up to the comic book film’s release next month, we can probably expect to see her kicked in the face a thousand more times.

Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019.