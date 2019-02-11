After the rocking, fun-filled Captain Marvel TV spot that Marvel Studios dropped last week, the upcoming Marvel comic book movie is back to its somber tone with its newest promo — but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Get “Ready” for the latest Captain Marvel TV spot to take you higher, further, and faster.

After last week’s raucous promo (filled with jokes!) prompted some speculation that Marvel was “course-correcting” after criticisms that Captain Marvel was looking a little too grim, the latest TV spot brings us more clenched fists and inspirational declarations from Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers. “I’m kind of done with you telling me what I can’t do,” she says firmly, as if defying all the people (ahem, men) who demanded that she smile more.

While it may be concerning that thus far Larson’s Danvers has said little and shown even less emotion, I’m going to launch into a short defense of the stoic woman. We’re used to seeing the quality on male characters — nay, we even worship it. Look at the cult of celebrity around Boba Fett, a near-voiceless character who is nothing outside of his cool costume. But it’s something we’re not used to seeing in women, fictional or otherwise, and it may be hard for us to register that as a character choice as opposed to wooden acting. Yeah, that may be something that is hard to convey in a 30-second TV spot or a 3-minute trailer, but I’m hoping that this is the case with Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel hits theaters next month on March 8, 2019.